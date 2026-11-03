Ant International, bank partners achieve real-time cross-bank liquidity management via tokenized deposits

Ant International, along with Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388), China Construction Bank (Asia) and HSBC (0005) achieved live Hong Kong dollar interbank transactions via tokenized deposits in September and October under Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) EnsembleTX.

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With tokenized deposits settled through the HKMA's Central Bank Money (CeBM), the transfers were initiated via Ant International's in-house blockchain wholesale settlement platform. From payment instruction to final receipt, the whole process takes less than five minutes, which allows automatic transactions, accessing 24/7 liquidity and boosting real-time cash management in Hong Kong, the company said.

Ant International also plans to develop agentic treasury, in line with its recent launch of full-stack, AI-native product suite with AI-enabled foreign exchange and treasury solutions, it said.

"EnsembleTX has laid the groundwork for agentic treasury," said Kelvin Li, general manager of Platform Tech and senior vice president at Ant International, adding that pairing real-time intelligence with its settlement system, AI agents can decide and execute actions on an continuous, automatic basis, forming a closed loop: the AI decides, the settlement system delivers.

The fintech company has participated in the Ensemble Sandbox since 2024, and became a Project Ensemble Architecture Community member since 2025.

Frank Feng