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Hong Kong stocks pull back by noon
10 hours ago
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as AI-linked shares retreated from an Nvidia-fueled rally, with investors awaiting this week's inflation data for a final clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.7 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 49,494.6. The S&P 500 fell 64.8 points, or 0.90 percent, at the open to 7,172.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.7 points, or 1.43 percent, to 23,745.862 at the opening bell.
Reuters