China's video platform Bilibili (9626) reported on Tuesday its net profit rose 8 percent year-on-year to 508 million yuan (HK$598 million) for the third quarter of 2026, with active user numbers hitting an all-time high.

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Its adjusted net profit increased 5.8 percent to 833 million yuan. Revenue rose 8 percent to 8.32 billion yuan with advertising revenue, a key driver, rising as much as 20 percent to 3.09 billion yuan. While its revenue from mobile games was 7 percent down to 1.4 billion yuan, mainly due to a high base in the prior period.

Rui Chen, chairman and chief executive of Bilibili said its average daily active users climbed to nearly 124 million, monthly active users increased to 394 million, and average daily time spent rose to 121 minutes, each surpassing its previous peak.

The company is using artificial intelligence to amplify these strengths, helping creators make quality content more easily and connecting it more efficiently with the users who value it most, he said.

Sam Fan, chief financial officer of Bilibili, said, "We are focused on advancing our AI capabilities across video understanding, distribution and creation."

Frank Feng