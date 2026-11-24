Group 7 (Hong Kong Metal and Machinery Council) of Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) recently concluded a five-day delegation visit to Bangkok and Chonburi Province of Thailand from 17 to 21 November, where they signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with local business chambers and enterprises to advance the development of the metal and machinery industries in both places, enhance regional supply chain resilience, and tap into business opportunities across the ASEAN market.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Led by FHKI Director-General Bonnie Chan Shum-yue and Group 7 (Hong Kong Metal and Machinery Council) Vice-Chairman Alexis Suen, the 17-member delegation comprised corporate representatives from various sectors including metal and machinery, moulds and dies, automotive components, automation technology and financial services.

The delegation attended a networking dinner co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (HKETO Bangkok) and the Thai-Hong Kong Trade Association (THKTA) to connect with Hong Kong entrepreneurs in Thailand and the local business community, where FHKI renewed its MoU with THKTA to further deepen bilateral economic and trade exchanges.

“Through FHKI's 'Global Connect' platform, we help businesses seize regional economic cooperation opportunities by closely linking Thailand’s mature metal industry chain with Hong Kong’s strengths in international finance, trade, and professional services,” said Chan.

