A growing number of companies in the United Arab Emirates are choosing Hong Kong as the launchpad for Asian expansion, Citi said.

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The trend reflects rapid growth across the Hong Kong-UAE business corridor, where Citi’s client activity grew by a compound annual growth rate of over 110 percent between 2022 and 2025.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of 2026 alone, the bank raised more than US$75 billion (HK$585 billion) for clients across the Middle East, with US$28 billion for clients in the UAE.

Hong Kong’s role as an international aviation and shipping hub is a key draw for UAE-based trading and logistics firms setting up regional hubs in the city, said Aveline San, chief executive and head of banking at Citi Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s push beyond equities into multi-asset classes, including commodities and gold, will make the city more attractive to international investors, San added.

According to the latest Citi Wealth Global Family Office Report, 59 percent of family offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa expect their families to expand their global footprint over the next five years.

San noted that in Hong Kong and Singapore, these investors are targeting yield-generating physical assets such as hospitality, retail and office properties, while seeking long-term exposure to healthcare, green infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and technology.

At the same time, global wealth continues to flow into the UAE.

UAE, Asia more connected

With non-oil sectors now accounting for roughly 72 percent of the UAE’s gross domestic product, Asian and global capital are flowing into the Gulf’s new sectors including clean energy and artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, said Shamsa Al Falasi, Citi country officer and head of banking for UAE.

She highlighted that the UAE’s resilience has reinforced investor confidence, with issuers maintaining steady access to international debt markets, and a robust project pipeline into 2027.

"With most of the economy now running on non-oil sectors, record foreign investment last year, and long-term investment in AI and infrastructure, the UAE's diversification gives us confidence, and we are positioning to be there as our clients grow," Al Falasi said.

Citi recently launched blockchain-powered Citi Token Services in the UAE, enabling near real-time fund transfers across seven markets including Hong Kong.

"Expanding Citi Token Services into the UAE enables clients to manage cross-currency liquidity 24/7, which is key to connecting the local ambitions of our corporate and institutional clients with their global expansion," she added.

Looking ahead, San said collaboration between Hong Kong and the UAE will continue to deepen, with significant opportunities for both sides to pursue together.

Al Falasi added that dual listings could help strengthen ties between financial markets, describing them as “very helpful for markets to become stronger together.”