Nearly 70 percent of Hong Kong respondents intend to switch to their preferred Mandatory Provident Fund trustee once Full Portability begins on December 21, with 45 percent planning to transfer within the first three months, a Sun Life Hong Kong survey showed on Tuesday.

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The first phase covers about 1 million workers who joined their current employer or changed jobs on or after May 1, 2025. They can transfer their current employer's mandatory MPF contributions to a scheme of their choice once a calendar year.

Seven in 10 respondents agreed the policy would help them manage retirement savings better, the survey of 1,000 Hong Kong residents found. Yet only 34 percent said they understood the rules, and 36 percent could explain how the system works.

Sun Life Hong Kong wealth and pensions head Chen Jin said 24 percent wrongly thought future mandatory contributions would move automatically to their new trustee. Under Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority rules, employers will keep paying those contributions into existing schemes.

Only 31 percent of employees knew market swings during a transfer, which can take days or weeks, could affect returns, Chen added. Just 7 percent of employers correctly expected no extra operational burden, according to the poll.

Too many choices for members

Most respondents, or 85 percent, expect trouble picking an MPF trustee, and 40 percent said having too many options is a major hurdle, the survey showed.

Fund choices topped the list of factors at 46 percent, followed by low management fees at 45 percent and steady returns over the past five to 10 years at 42 percent, the poll found.

The survey, run between September 24 and October 7 among residents including business owners, partners and human resources staff, also found that 63 percent thought tools such as Sun Life's MPF Navigator would make them more confident in their choices. That share rose to 72 percent among Generation Z.

New wealth and pensions chief

Separately, Sun Life Hong Kong announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jacqueline Tan as general manager of wealth and pensions. Tan took up the role on September 1 and reports to chief executive Clement Lam to lead growth in the insurer's retirement and MPF business, the company said.

Sun Life said Tan brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, having served as executive director and chief corporate officer at Hongkong Land and group director and chief of staff at Jardine Matheson.

She previously spent more than 15 years at McKinsey, where she served as Chief Operating Officer for Greater China after starting in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in New York, Sun Life added.