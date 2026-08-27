Bilibili's first-half net profit more than doubles amid strong advertising revenue

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Bilibili launches US$300m share repurchase program
24-06-2026 20:16 HKT
Bilibili swings to profit of 201.9 mln yuan in Q1
19-05-2026 21:50 HKT
Australia hits gambling advertising, advocates say not hard enough
02-04-2026 16:01 HKT
Bilibili swings to profit of 1.19 billion yuan last year
05-03-2026 20:20 HKT
Google and US government battle over the future of internet advertising
21-11-2025 19:00 HKT
Tencent sees first-half net profit jump 15.6pc to 103 billion yuan
13-08-2025 18:40 HKT
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT