Bilibili's first-half net profit more than doubles amid strong advertising revenue

China’s video platform Bilibili (9626) posted a 163.7 percent year-on-year jump in half-year net profit to 553.5 million yuan (HK$645.6 million), driven by sustained revenue growth and improved operating efficiency.

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Total net revenues rose 7.5 percent year-on-year to 15.4 billion yuan in the first half of 2026, fueled by advertising income, which climbed 29 percent to 5.72 billion yuan.

However, mobile game revenue dropped 13 percent from a high base created by hit game San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia in the same period of 2025, which has entered a mature and stable stage this year.

Gross profit increased 10 percent to 5.73 billion yuan, lifted by faster revenue growth than cost increases and improved monetization efficiency.

Average daily active users rose 7 percent to 115.9 million and the monthly paying users also expanded 7 percent to 33.9 million.

Going forward, Bilibili will maintain disciplined spending and return value to shareholders via its share repurchase programme. It is also leveraging AI to boost content recommendation, creator productivity and platform commercialization, the company said.

Frank Feng