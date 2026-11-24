Prudential Hong Kong said on Tuesday customers can access direct billing for ophthalmology services at Aier Eye Hospital, becoming the city's first insurer to partner with the hospital and expanding its specialist care offerings across the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

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Through the collaboration, Prudential will provide customers with greater access to quality specialist medical services through its Medical Expenses Direct Billing Service, further enhancing its patient-centric cross-border healthcare ecosystem, the issuer said.

Prudential customers can now enjoy direct billing arrangements for ophthalmic surgeries and inpatient treatment at Aier Eye's designated medical institutions, and they do not need to pay these expenses upfront, the insurer said.

Before receiving treatment, customers may obtain an estimate of the medical expenses from the hospital and submit a pre-approval request to Prudential through the hospital. Upon approval, Prudential will settle the approved eligible medical expenses directly with the medical institution, subject to the applicable coverage, it added.

Lawrence Lam Chi-kong, chief executive of Prudential Hong Kong, said, "with Aier Eye joining our cross-border Medical Expenses Direct Billing Service network as the first large-scale specialist ophthalmic healthcare group, we will continue to bring together leading healthcare partners and resources to build a more comprehensive and diversified network of medical value-added services."

"The future of healthcare protection should not be defined by geographical boundaries," Lam added. "Instead, it should empower customers to access quality healthcare resources more easily, whenever they need them."

Zhang Yongmei, vice president of Aier Eye Hospital, said the demand for cross-border healthcare services is rising rapidly as the integration of GBA deepens. "This direct billing partnership with Prudential Hong Kong—simultaneously incorporating 11 of our hospitals across the GBA into the network—marks another major expansion of our direct billing ecosystem and a key step in deepening our regional footprint," she added.

Frank Feng