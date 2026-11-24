The real opportunity at InvestHK is connecting the supply chain in the East with high-value markets in the West, with research and development anchored and financed in Hong Kong, said Olivia To Pui-wai, senior vice president (sustainability) of Invest Hong Kong.

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Speaking at the inaugural TERA-Talk hosted by Full Vision Capital on Tuesday, To described Hong Kong as a two-way bridge connecting green tech plans into real cross-border businesses. From the East, InvestHK helps clean tech companies expand their investment and productions overseas; whereas it helps Western companies to bring in cutting-edge technologies and trade into Asia, including the Greater Bay Area.

"The biggest green tech wins, we trust, happen when East and West work together," To told attendees, noting that Europe holds strengths in recycling, clean transportation and carbon capture, while mainland China leads at scale in battery storage, renewables, electric vehicles and clean manufacturing.

To pointed to Eternal Planet, a residential energy storage subsidiary of renewable energy giant Canadian Solar, which InvestHK has helped connect with Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing (0388) as the company is eyeing a potential initial public offering in coming years.

In addition, she cited the United Kingdom as a primary landing pad for outbound expansion, pointing to joint efforts with British insurer Prudential to identify market entry points for new energy solutions firms.

To emphasised that Hong Kong’s "one country, two systems" framework provides simultaneous access to mainland China and global trade routes, underpinned by a common law legal system, free capital flows, a low tax regime and robust intellectual property protections.