Integration into the local industrial ecosystem is crucial for the large-scale overseas expansion of the energy industry, said Matti Lievonen, chief executive of EcoCeres, at the inaugural TERA-Talk hosted by Full Vision Capital in Hong Kong.

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On a forum titled "Idea to Scale - Building a Resilient Green Energy SUpply Chain: From Critical Materials to AI-Optimised Manufacturing," he stated that artificial intelligence training will drive up electricity consumption in the short-term despite optimizing electricity efficiency in the future, rather than government planning and equipment.

Setting up manufacturing bases overseas can create a resilient network

Quanta Computer chief technology officer Ted Chang stated that manufacturing has two expansion paths, namely upward concentration, building ultra-large production bases; and outward distributed expansion, building networked factories, which need to be done in parallel.

He believes that establishing manufacturing bases in China, while simultaneously leveraging overseas factories in Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico, can create a resilient, networked manufacturing system, despite having to face cross-regional cultural differences.

Enterprises advised to cooperate rather than merely focusing on policies

Geopolitical changes and policy trends will profoundly impact the implementation of energy transition, said Kerogen-CelerateX Capital founder and chief executive Jason Cheng on the same forum.

Cheng urged companies to delve into the underlying driving logic and cooperate with governments and public institutions to promote continuous policies and garner support from multiple stakeholders, rather than simply focusing on policies; adding that enterprises must prioritize cross-regional operations, geopolitical risks, and supply chain management.