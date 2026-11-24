Liang Wenfeng, founder of Chinese artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek, saw his fortune surge 45 percent to US$55 billion (HK$429 billion) following the startup's latest funding round of roughly 100 billion yuan (HK$117.7 billion), cementing his place as the world's wealthiest AI model creator.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The recent fundraising has reportedly lifted DeepSeek's implied valuation to 607.8 billion yuan, while Liang's stake in the AI firm fell from 81.65 percent to 67.4 percent in June, according to registry filings.

DeepSeek's new shareholders include China Mobile (0941), China Telecom (0728), CATL (3750), Tencent (0700), Meituan (3690), NetEase (9999), Xiaohongshu, Midea (0900), CXMT, SMIC (0981) and 21 other investors.

Liang's net worth has more than tripled since the start of this year, leaving its forture surpass that of US-based AI founders, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His fortune now stands more than double that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, who is worth about US$25.5 billion, and has also overtaken that of Anthropic's Dario Amodei, who reached US$21.6 billion worth after the company's listing last week.

The gap largely reflects Liang's ownership of more than two-thirds of DeepSeek, while the US founders hold smaller interests in their firms.