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First Five-Year Plan | New roadmap to advance GBA infrastructure through hard and soft connectivity

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong will advance cross-boundary infrastructure development and institutional alignment with the Mainland to deepen Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area integration and build a global cooperation network under the government's first five-year plan.

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According to official policy details, the city will focus on expanding infrastructure "hard connectivity" by advancing cross-boundary railway projects—including the Hong Kong Shenzhen Western Rail Link and the Northern Link Spur Line—to build a "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on the Rail". 

The government will also promote the interconnectivity of computing infrastructure and expedite the formation of enormous intelligent computing clusters to support a cooperation hub for computing power to go global.

To foster "soft connectivity", Hong Kong will expedite the alignment of rules and mechanisms by facilitating the mutual recognition of professional qualifications across the region. Authorities will also proactively align with the development of the "Healthy Bay Area" by strengthening healthcare collaboration and promoting the alignment of healthcare services and regulatory frameworks.

The plan also sets out to explore optimizing mutual market access mechanisms in capital markets and improve cross-boundary financial services for livelihoods. Furthermore, Hong Kong aims to enhance the level of facilitation for cross-boundary flow of factors, facilitating the seamless flow of people, goods, capital, and data.

First Five-Year PlaninfrastructureGBA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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