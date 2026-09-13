Police Taekwondo Club hosts 50th anniversary regional meet

The Hong Kong Police Taekwondo Club has organized cross-regional activities in recent years, creating a platform that helps deepen the sense of national identity among Hong Kong’s younger generation, said Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming.

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The Hong Kong Police Taekwondo Club marked its 50th anniversary with a two-day regional competition over the weekend featuring 500 individuals from across the Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong Greatview TKD Club won the overall club championship (Hong Kong) as the competition drew to a close on Sunday.

Established in 1976, the club has grown to over 300 members, including more than 50 serving police officers who have frequently represented Hong Kong in competitions.

Chow said at the closing ceremony of the 50th anniversary competition that the club’s cross-regional activities in recent years have created platforms that deepen a sense of national identity among the younger generation, broaden their horizons, and cultivate a positive mindset, thereby contributing more talent to society.

He noted that achieving a Taekwondo black belt – the highest belt level – requires continuous study and honing of skills. The spirit and drive for self-improvement demonstrated in the process align perfectly with the HKPF’s ethos of striving for excellence.

Organized in collaboration with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Innovation Think Tank, the event was mounted to foster sports exchanges, nurture young talent, and deepen ties across the region.

The competition showcased two distinct disciplines divided by age and skill level.

Its opening day on Saturday focused on poomsae forms, encompassing individual, mixed doubles, and team events, alongside speed competitions.

The following day featured competitive sparring in both individual and group categories. Competitors joined from 11 major regional cities, namely Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing.

Qiu, an 11-year-old boy from Guangzhou, said he has visited Hong Kong several times previously for taekwondo competitions, making friends from both the mainland and Hong Kong along the way.