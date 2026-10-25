Macau launches 20 billion patacas government guidance fund

Macau rolled out a 20 billion patacas (HK$19.4 billion) government guidance fund on Friday to support coordinated development for Macau, the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Greater Bay Area.

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Focusing on investing in emerging industries, industrial transformation and upgrading, the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements and start-up technology companies, the initial fund consists of 11 billion patacas contributed by the MSAR Government and a total contribution of 9 billion patacas from six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises as the first private capital investors, Macau government said.

Macau's gaming operators disclosed their subscription amounts on Friday. Sands China (1928) committed the largest share at about 2.3 billion patacas, followed by Galaxy Entertainment (0027) with 2.27 billion patacas, Wynn Macau (1128) 1.37 billion patacas, MGM China (2282) 1.24 billion patacas, SJM (0880) 992 million patacas and Melco (0200) 828 million patacas.

Frank Feng