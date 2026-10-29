Prudential launches new healthcare partnership to enhance medical direct billing

Prudential Hong Kong partnered with local InsurTech firm MediConCen and global payment provider Mastercard to enhance medical expenses direct billing services.

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Powered by MediConCen technology, which digitally connects medical appointment booking, expense pre-authorisation and payment by Mastercard virtual card, the collaboration provides customers with a faster, more secure and seamless process from accessing medical services to settling eligible medical expenses, Prudential said.

Chiron Medical joins as inaugural provider partner

Initially, Chiron Medical will be the first provider partner to launch the service at its medical networks. The platform will gradually expand to more providers including clinics and hospitals across Hong Kong in the coming months, it said.

Eligible customers can book medical appointments instantly for quicker access to care. They may also receive real-time pre-authorization to confirm eligible coverage before receiving treatment.

Besides, eligible customers can settle cashless payment for approved medical bills, instead of paying upfront and filing claims for reimbursement later.

After Prudential approves eligible medical charges, MediConCen facilitates settlement with the provider partner through the Mastercard virtual card. Provider partners will also have access to a dedicated portal for case handling and settlement, enabling prompt payment of approved claims with minimal paperwork, it added.

Bringing together healthcare, InsurTech and payment expertise

Candy Pui-ling, chief customer operations and health officer at Prudential Hong Kong, said, “It is an example of guided care in action, connecting the different parts of the customer journey across healthcare, technology and payments to further enhance our services and deliver a simpler, more convenient experience.”

"We are also pleased to support home-grown InsurTech innovation as we continue to explore new solutions that provide customers with better experiences and greater peace of mind," she added.

"Nobody should have to worry about the bill when they are seeking treatment," said William Yeung, co-founder and chief executive of MediConCen. "We built the technology that makes the payment journey invisible. Booking, approval and settlement flow as one. The patient never pays upfront, the provider is paid securely, and Prudential Hong Kong keeps full control of every coverage decision. That is what cashless should feel like."

Frank Feng