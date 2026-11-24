Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing said the uncertificated securities market (USM) regime will help Hong Kong build a more efficient, modern and digitalized securities market, supporting the city's development into a competitive international financial centre, as the first company was listed under the new paperless regime on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the listing ceremony of Beijing Sinotau International Pharmaceutical Technology (9941), Tong said the move marks Hong Kong's shift towards a USM, with no certificates for newly issued shares in the future.



The arrangement of conversion is gradual, smooth and flexible, as already listed shares will have to participate in USM within five years, while stocks of HKEX will become participating securities under the USM regime by February next year, he said.

USM builds direct and effective links between investors, firms and platforms

The paperless share market is critical capital market infrastructure that underpins new policies, systems and rules across the operation of the entire market, said Kelvin Wong Tin-yau, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission.

The USM does not just mean removing certificates, but offering a way to establish a direct, effective connection between investors, listing companies, and trading platforms, Wong noted.

Under the new regime, investors can hold securities in their own names electronically and exercise shareholder rights more directly, and listed companies can engage with their shareholders more conveniently, he said.

Wong pointed out that enhanced market infrastructure also paves the way for future innovation, citing HKEX's plans to shorten the settlement cycle for the cash market from the current T+2 to T+1.