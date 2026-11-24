Fed's vice chair for banking supervision Michelle Bowman is reportedly under internal investigation over whether she broke the central bank's "blackout period" rule when she attended a private dinner hosted by Bank of America after one of the policy meetings in June.

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The invitation-only dinner took place in New York hours after a Fed policy meeting, featuring executives from hedge funds and other Wall Street firms. According to internal rules, officials were prohibited from commenting to members of the public on the economy or monetary policy from the conclusion of Wednesday's policy meeting through Friday.

Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, has written to the Fed's inspector general back in July to request a probe into the matter.

Bowman denied that she did not discuss monetary policy at the dinner and has consistently complied with all applicable ethics rules of the Federal Open Market Committee.