Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that his country would continue to investigate cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia-linked firm alleged by US authorities to have diverted advanced AI chips to China.

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The US Commerce Department on Monday added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist, following criticism from US lawmakers and Trump administration officials.

"If there are companies that are caught breaching our laws, we will certainly take very firm enforcement actions. So it's on that basis that we were investigating Megaspeed," Wong said at a press conference in Canberra, where he is on an official visit.

"These investigations into Megaspeed are ongoing on American side, on the Singapore side we are focusing on whether Megaspeed might have breached any Singapore laws," he said, adding Singapore was continuing discussions with US authorities on the issue.

US and Singaporean law enforcement conducted an "on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed" in June 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman and former CEO of Megaspeed who is accused of having ties with Beijing, the Commerce and Justice departments said earlier this month.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024 over whether it diverted AI chips to China, will now need approval from the US Commerce Department to obtain US exports, which is likely to be denied.

Singapore had previously investigated Alice Huang, but found no basis for prosecution, Wong said.

"We took her in, we investigated her, but we eventually released her because there was no basis for further prosecution," he said.

Reuters has been unable to determine Alice Huang's whereabouts to seek comment. Megaspeed did not immediately return a request for comment. A week ago, the company issued a statement saying it conducts legitimate and lawful business, including complying with US export controls.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday under pressure from US President Donald Trump, a stunning reversal following his resignation over allegations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang.

Wong was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, where the two nations signed an agreement to expand cooperation on securing "essential supplies", including food, pharmaceuticals, medical products and agricultural inputs.

Reuters