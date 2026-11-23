Snack and beverage maker Want Want China (0151) posted a 39.9 percent year-on-year decline in its interim net profit for the six months ended 30 September to 1.03 billion yuan (HK$1.21 billion).

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No interim dividend was declared.

During the period, revenue decreased by 9.7 percent to 10.03 billion yuan, with revenue from rice crackers dropping 8.3 percent to 1.95 billion yuan, whereas revenue from dairy products and beverages fell 11.3 percent to 5.27 billion yuan. The snack foods segment recorded revenue of 2.75 billion yuan, a decline of 6.5 percent.

The company attributed the decline in revenue to the traditional wholesale channels which experienced a noticeably accelerated decline in revenue by double digits in the first half of the 2026 financial year.

Gross profit margin fell 1.5 percentage points to 44.7 percent, mainly due to the increase in fixed costs per unit as a result of the decline in sales volume, and the increase in operating costs driven by the channel transition.