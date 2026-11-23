China is introducing measures to upgrade care facilities for older people and children by 2030, aiming to adapt to a rapidly aging population and falling birth rates, a government blueprint showed on Monday.

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Authorities will advance both infrastructure investment and service quality to "better align the supply of elderly care and childcare services with the needs of the public," according to the plan published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission and jointly guided by the civil affairs, health and education ministries.

By 2030, nursing care beds will account for 73 percent of all beds in elderly care institutions, while community care facility coverage for older people will reach 70 percent and around 2,000 aging public nursing homes will be renovated, the document said.

To boost childcare capacity, authorities aim to extend childcare service centres across all prefecture-level cities and raise the enrolment rate for children under age 3 by 6 percentage points from 2025 levels.

The plan also supports kindergartens in renovating or expanding to offer classes for 2-to-3-year-olds, and encourages employers to use their own premises to provide workplace childcare. Projects will be backed by central budget funds, local government special bonds and commercial credit, alongside tighter supervision of prepaid nursing home fees to curb fraud.

Chinese authorities have rolled out a range of measures in recent years to encourage marriage and childbearing, including family subsidies, childcare support and reducing childbirth-related medical costs, but births have continued to fall.

China's population shrank for a fourth consecutive year in 2025 as its birth rate dropped to a record low, and demographers warn of a similar trend in 2026.

Official data showed China's old-age dependency ratio surpassed its child dependency ratio for the first time in 2025, meaning its workforce now supports more older people than children.

Reuters