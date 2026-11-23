California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Sunday that he had filed a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier in the week "for failing to keep its models secure and putting public safety at risk."

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"OpenAI put growth and speed ahead of safety," Bonta wrote in his weekly newsletter on Sunday. "It disregarded red flags and failed to keep its models secure."

"That is why, this week, I filed a lawsuit to hold it accountable," he said, referring to the lawsuit filed by the state on November 16.

In the lawsuit, Bonta accused OpenAI of developing a dangerous product without adequate safety procedures or oversight after reports that its AI models had independently carried out cyberattacks.

Reuters