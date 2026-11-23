Restaurant operator Fairwood (0052) on Monday posted an interim profit of HK$33 million for the six months ended September, surging 150 percent year-on-year, on higher sales, better operational efficiency and targeted cost controls.

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The chain declared an interim dividend of 15 HK cents per share, up from 5 HK cents a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 5.3 percent to nearly HK$1.6 billion driven by an expanded and more diversified customer base, coupled with effective promotions and continuous product innovation and enhancement, Fairwood said.

Gross margin rose 0.7 percentage points to 8.8 percent due to streamlined production processes and a sustainable cost structure, the company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased from HK$79 million to HK$96.2 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects its revenue to grow sustainably. It will focus more on products that appeal to younger and health-conscious diners.

Meanwhile, as Hong Kong rents remain at relatively low historical levels, it will continue to ride this trend to achieve cost-effective expansion of its store network, with plans in place to open a further two Fairwood fast food restaurants in strategic locations in the second half of the year, it added.

As of the end of September 2026, the company was operating 151 Fairwood fast food restaurants across Hong Kong, while it had opened nine new stores in the Chinese mainland during the period, bringing the total number to 37.

The stock rose 6.5 percent to HK$6 by 3:20 pm on Monday.

Frank Feng