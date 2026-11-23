The internationalization of the yuan lies not only in payments and settlement, but also in making it an internationally attractive currency for investment and asset allocation, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said, after the world's first exchange-traded fund tracking offshore yuan bonds was listed in Hong Kong on Monday.

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Speaking at the listing ceremony of the ChinaAMC Offshore RMB Bond ETF (3551), Hui noted that the product offers investors an efficient and convenient vehicle for market participation.

The ETF not only meets international investors' growing demand for diversified allocation, but also closely aligns with the government's strategic goals of expanding the offshore yuan liquidity pool and enriching its yuan investment products, while connecting yuan bond financing with international investors' allocation needs, he added.

Hui called on the market to continue leveraging its professional strengths to launch more yuan products that tie to market needs, pursue innovation while maintaining risk management and investor protection, as well as cementing the city's status as the global offshore yuan hub.

Zero-to-one breakthrough for offshore yuan bond ETFs

The launch of ChinaAMC Offshore RMB Bond ETF marks a zero-to-one breakthrough for offshore yuan bond ETFs, offering more possibilities for the offshore yuan fixed-income market, said Kelvin Wong Tin-yau, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission.

Wong expected more asset management institutions to discover more investment opportunities in offshore yuan bonds, providing diversified offers for investors.

Greater product diversity draws in more investors and fosters more active pricing and yields, which in turn fully reflect market risks and valuation judgments, Wong added.

Dim sum bond ETFs to attract corporate and retail investors

While the bond market is dominated by institutional investors, more and more corporate and retail investors are expected to invest in dim sum bond ETFs, as the yuan gets stronger, said Gan Tian, chief executive of China Asset Management (Hong Kong).

He estimated that Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond market will expand to 10 to 15 trillion yuan (HK$17.64 trillion) by the end of 2030, and the city's yuan liquidity pool will grow from 1 trillion yuan to 5 trillion yuan.

The company is expected to launch more ETFs tracking dim sum bonds over the next 12 months, he added.