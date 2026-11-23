South Korea reiterated plans on Monday to stabilise its stock market if needed, as the KOSPI plummeted 5 percent and Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il projected solid economic growth next year.

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The benchmark index extended declines as concerns over the AI trade and a broader technology selloff overwhelmed the government's assurances that stabilisation funds would be deployed immediately if conditions worsened.

"Given the high impact of external uncertainties, volatility in our stock market has expanded significantly, which is why we addressed the issue. The message we delivered yesterday is that we will decide whether to activate measures depending on market conditions," Lee said at a press conference in Sejong.

"Accordingly, we are preparing so that necessary steps tailored to the situation will be implemented at an appropriate time."

On Sunday, the authorities said they would deploy market stabilisation funds immediately if conditions deteriorated, after the South Korean benchmark index tumbled to a 10-month low last week.

Lee said Asia's fourth-largest economy was maintaining strong momentum and could achieve growth in the upper-3 percent range if present trends continued.

Despite the upbeat baseline outlook, Lee warned that external risks remained severe, citing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the artificial intelligence industry, geopolitical instability and rising global interest rates. He cautioned that volatility in the semiconductor sector could spill over and amplify broader macroeconomic swings.

Asked whether South Korea could revise rules related to short-selling, Lee said the government's plan was to place greater emphasis on cracking down on illegal short-selling and strengthening surveillance against unfair trading rather than pursuing additional deregulation.

South Korea imposed a blanket short-selling ban in late 2023 to curb market volatility and illegal trading, lifting the 17-month prohibition in March 2025 after launching a centralised detection system.

Reuters