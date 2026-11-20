Citigroup underestimated its risk-weighted assets after an error in recording some trades, according to people familiar with the matter, forcing the US lender to inject capital into a subsidiary.

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It is a setback for the US lender that is seeking to rapidly address years-long regulatory demands and represents another challenge for Citi CEO Jane Fraser, who has been trying to fix various problems at the bank for years.

Citi has operated under tight supervisory scrutiny in the US, and as recently as the summer was targeting submitting paperwork to regulators this year to get the restrictions lifted, Reuters has reported.

The bank underestimated the risk-weighted assets by about US$35 billion at a trading unit in Europe, one person familiar with the matter said.

The bank recorded some trades incorrectly, which meant it underestimated its risk-weighted assets, two people said. The size of RWA is a key measure used by regulators to determine how much capital banks need to hold as a buffer for potential losses.

In a statement to Reuters, Citigroup said the bank had identified and resolved an internal capital modeling issue at a European trading subsidiary this summer. "The subsidiary remained fully compliant with regulatory minimums throughout, with no impact on the holding company or main operating bank," the bank said.

"Citi completed remedial actions and injected capital to immediately restore the subsidiary's buffers."

The Wall Street firm incorrectly recorded trades at its UK securities unit using an internal model based on its own statistical assumptions, the people said. Regulators had not approved the model for those types of transactions, they added. Once the trades were recorded using a standard risk model, the value of RWAs shot up significantly, the people said.

The third-largest US bank reported about US$1.2 trillion of total RWA in June and September, filings show, indicating the error represented about 2.7 percent of the total. Reuters could not establish if the bank has already reflected the adjustment to RWA in the reported figures.

CITI'S PROBLEMS

Citi's problems stretch back to 2020, when it was told to remediate longstanding risk management and data governance problems identified by the US Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The bank was fined US$400 million and agreed to a long list of longstanding issues it needed to fix, but was then fined another US$136 million in 2024 for the delay in fixing its data management problems.

The Federal Reserve had no comment on the underestimation of RWA when contacted by Reuters. The comptroller could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours.

Shaking off the regulatory shackles would free up resources, become a key achievement for Fraser and bolster Citigroup shares, according to analysts.

The bank has also been reprimanded for breaches in Europe. In 2024, UK regulators fined Citigroup the equivalent of US$78.5 million for controls failings in its trading operations, one of the biggest sanctions for systems breaches. In one of the blunders, Citi had caused a sudden fall in European stocks in May 2022.

Separately, Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority had fined the bank US$56.3 million in 2019 for providing inaccurate financial statements.

Reuters



