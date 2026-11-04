logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

AI adoption is already happening; trust is the next frontier

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
Joe Bonanno, right, and Vicky Kong.
Joe Bonanno, right, and Vicky Kong.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way Hong Kong investors manage their wealth. But as adoption accelerates, one question is becoming more important than ever: who do investors trust?

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

More than 90 percent of local consumers have used AI, and nearly 70 percent do so regularly, the recent Citi Wealth AI Pulse Survey found. Some 77 percent from the Emerging Affluent segment – those with assets under management below HK$1.5 million – prefer AI to inform or recommend actions.

But when it comes to full control of their money? Only 4 percent would let AI manage their investments entirely on its own.

The future of wealth management is not AI-versus-human, said Joe Bonanno, Citi’s head of Wealth Intelligence. “It is human-led, and AI-enabled.”

To Bonanno, AI and data can enhance insights, personalization and efficiency, but trusted advisers remain at the center of client relationships.

Clients want better advice, not just more tech

As digital tools become part of daily life, client expectations for wealth management are changing fast. But what clients are asking for is not more technology, but better advice and better experiences.

Citi’s head of wealth for Asia North & Australia, Vicky Kong, said that client expectations have become “much broader and much more sophisticated” in recent years. “They want information before they ask for it, rather than having to search for it themselves,” she said.

The survey found that while people are excited about innovation, more than half are concerned about keeping up with how quickly AI is changing wealth management. That, Kong said, shows clients are looking for guidance and trusted partners to help them navigate the shift.

Kong noted that as AI becomes more deeply embedded in financial services, trust remains fundamental. Beyond delivering innovative digital capabilities, financial institutions must also provide strong governance, security and safeguards to help clients engage with new technologies confidently. As one example, Citi recently launched Hong Kong's first virtual credit card with a dynamic card verification code, which refreshes regularly to help enhance security for online transactions.

As AI adoption accelerates, trusted institutions will play an increasingly important role in helping clients navigate innovation with confidence.

AI empowers advisers, it does not replace them

Meanwhile, Boston Consulting Group’s 2026 Global Wealth Report finds that AI-first wealth managers could unlock 25 percent to 30 percent capacity gains across key workflows – but only when technology is integrated with human expertise, not deployed in place of it.

“The most powerful model is human plus machine,” Bonanno said.

Citi has already rolled out AI tools such as Citi Sky, which understands context and tailors guidance when clients share major life events. For example, if a client tells Citi Sky they are planning for retirement, it responds with advice that fits that person’s stage of life.

For advisors, tools like Advisor Insights help surface relevant insights. Bonanno described AI as a teammate that can analyze large amounts of information, identify patterns and improve efficiency, enabling advisors to scale their expertise while dedicating more time to clients.

The goal, he added, is not more data, but better decisions. Through its Wealth Intelligence capability, Citi brings together data, AI, and client experience into a single function to help both advisers and clients make better-informed choices.

Over the next three to five years, Bonanno sees the biggest opportunity in moving from reactive advice to proactive advice, providing insights tailored to a client’s objectives and relevant to changing market conditions, rather than waiting for a client to ask.

Younger investors: more digital, more need for human advice

As a major wealth transfer unfolds across Asia, a common assumption is that younger, digitally native investors will have less need for professional advisers.

The Citi survey suggests the opposite. It finds Gen Z, particularly those in their late teens and 20s, places greater value on professional advice than Millennials, now in their 30s and early 40s – despite being the heaviest AI users in the survey.

According to Kong, younger investors see AI and human advice as complementary rather than competing forces. She said increased use of technology has heightened appreciation for trusted advisers who can offer context, judgment and accountability in key financial decisions.

This preference for combining technology with human expertise was also reflected in the survey findings, which showed that traditional banks were ranked the most trusted providers of AI-powered wealth management tools.

Hong Kong’s edge in the AI wealth era

The Boston Consulting Group’s report also ranked Hong Kong as the world’s largest cross-border wealth management hub, with cross-border wealth reaching US$ 2.9trillion (HK$22.62 trillion).

Kong said the city sits at the intersection of three powerful trends: Asia’s continued wealth creation, China’s internationalization, and global investors’ desire for diversification.

In Kong's view, Hong Kong is particularly well placed because it combines deep capital markets and international connectivity with a strong regulatory framework and a culture of innovation. She noted that these attributes allow financial institutions to innovate while preserving the trust, governance and transparency valued by clients.

Looking ahead, Kong believes Hong Kong’s opportunity goes beyond remaining a leading cross-border hub.

She said the greater opportunity lies in positioning Hong Kong as one of the world's leading wealth ecosystems, leveraging its strengths in wealth management, innovation, digital capabilities and global connectivity to meet the evolving needs of clients across generations.

For both leaders, the answer to the industry’s big AI question is not about choosing between human and machine.

They agreed that the objective of modernizing wealth management is to deliver more relevant, proactive and personalized experiences for clients, and that progress should be assessed through measurable outcomes, including advisor productivity, client engagement and the quality of advice provided.

For all the speed of technological change, one thing remains unchanged: when it comes to decisions that matter, people still want people. And with AI behind them, those people can deliver more value than ever.

 

AICiti Wealth AI Pulse SurveyCitiJoe BonannoVicky KongCiti SkyCiti surveyHong Kong investmentwealthGen ZCiti Hong Kong's first virtual credit card

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS
China's Baidu launches AI model simulating road environment for robotaxis
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
Tencent's booth at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.
Tencent Cloud selected for HKMA's Agentic Finance Expert Group
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
Kunlunxin.
Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin may defer HK IPO in 2027: Bloomberg
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Paul Chan.
Hong Kong positions itself at the center of AI growth and global capital flows: Paul Chan
FINANCE
16 hours ago
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Hong Kong AI adoption hits 92pc, but over half worry about keeping up: Citi survey
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
From left: HKMA's deputy chief executive of the exchange fund investment office Albert Goh, Ted Pick, and David Solomon. HKMA Facebook.
Morgan Stanley says AI development could require US$10–US$15 trillion over the next decade
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Xiao Yuanqi, Vice Minister, National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
CHINA
21 hours ago
People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2022. REUTERS
Disney eyes thousands of layoffs, asks managers to target 20pc savings, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Rogue AI agents in bank accounts spark Wall Street security crackdown | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
03-11-2026 00:01 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
03-11-2026 04:56 HKT
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
14 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.