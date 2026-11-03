Hong Kong AI adoption hits 92pc, but over half worry about keeping up: Citi survey

More than half of Hongkongers are concerned about keeping up with artificial intelligence developments despite the 92 percent AI adoption, particularly among Gen Z, the Citi Wealth AI Pulse Survey showed on Tuesday.

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Widespread AI adoption alone does not automatically translate into confidence, the survey found, highlighting that 66 percent of Gen Z respondents - the group with full AI adoption - said they were worried about keeping up with AI developments, the highest level among all generations surveyed.

The survey investigates 1,053 Hong Kong respondents aged 21 to 69, who were primary or joint decision-makers for their investment and wealth management activities and had invested in wealth management products within the past 12 months.

Wide AI adoption in wealth management

The survey also showed that 61 percent of respondents believe AI is already transforming how wealth is managed today, and 82 percent expect AI to have at least a moderate impact on wealth management over the next one to three years.

Among AI wealth-tool users, they mainly leverage the technology for information gathering and decision support, led by three primary use cases: monitoring market developments and volatility, synthesizing expert financial commentary, and clarifying complex financial concepts.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Affluent segment, which has assets under management below HK$1.5 million, posted a proportion of 77 percent for preferring AI to inform or recommend actions.

Only 4 percent of them allow AI to manage investments entirely on its own, suggesting that consumers expect AI to augment rather than replace the existing advice model.

Citi.

Agentic commerce on the way

More than half of consumers said they would be willing to try agentic commerce within the next 12 months, with the proportion rising to 71 percent among high-net-worth individuals.

In shopping areas, 73 percent of consumers who have used AI-powered shopping tools are satisfied with their experience, indicating that practical, positive interactions are building consumer confidence in the technology.

However, as risks about security, information accuracy, and potential bias emerge, the survey revealed that consumers ranked traditional banks as the most trusted providers of AI-powered wealth solutions.

The findings indicate that trusted, secure, and well-governed platforms will play a critical role in driving future adoption, reinforcing that while innovative features may spark interest, trust will ultimately determine whether consumers move from experimenting with AI to embracing more advanced and sustained use cases, Citi said.

Citi.