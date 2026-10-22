Singapore's wealthy clients see growing assets over past year, Citi report says

Singapore's domestic and overseas wealth pool has expanded steadily over the past ​year, with average assets among the country's ‌high-net-worth clients rising 6 percent to US$1.5 million (HK$11.7 million), a white paper prepared by Citi Wealth and independent ​research firm RFI Global showed on ​Thursday.

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Assets among Singapore's affluent clients increased 5 percent ⁠to more than US$565,000, according to the ​study, aimed at exploring how Singapore compares ​with other global wealth markets.

The study found that mutual fund ownership among Singapore's high-net-worth investors has nearly ​tripled from 11 percent in 2022 to ​31 percent in 2026, the highest adoption level in Asia, ‌outpacing ⁠countries like India and South Korea.

However, a large portion of portfolios remain held in cash, with 72 percent of onshore affluent assets ​and 74 percent ​of offshore ⁠booked assets concentrated in cash and liquid deposits.

The findings were ​similar across other Asia hubs, reflecting ​investors' ⁠continued preference for liquidity.

The study found Singapore leading in intergenerational wealth preparedness, with 76 percent ⁠of ​individuals aged 55 and ​above having established wills or wealth succession plans.

Reuters