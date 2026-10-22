Singapore's wealthy clients see growing assets over past year, Citi report says

Singapore's domestic and overseas wealth pool has expanded steadily over the past year, with average assets among the country's high-net-worth clients rising 6 percent to US$1.5 million (HK$11.7 million), a white paper prepared by Citi Wealth and independent research firm RFI Global showed on Thursday.
Assets among Singapore's affluent clients increased 5 percent to more than US$565,000, according to the study, aimed at exploring how Singapore compares with other global wealth markets.
- The study found that mutual fund ownership among Singapore's high-net-worth investors has nearly tripled from 11 percent in 2022 to 31 percent in 2026, the highest adoption level in Asia, outpacing countries like India and South Korea.
- However, a large portion of portfolios remain held in cash, with 72 percent of onshore affluent assets and 74 percent of offshore booked assets concentrated in cash and liquid deposits.
- The findings were similar across other Asia hubs, reflecting investors' continued preference for liquidity.
- The study found Singapore leading in intergenerational wealth preparedness, with 76 percent of individuals aged 55 and above having established wills or wealth succession plans.
Reuters