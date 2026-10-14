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FINANCE

Citi turns hawkish on Fed after inflation surprise, expects December rate hike

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 08, 2011 in Washington DC. Later today the Federal reserves monetary policy setting committee will release a statement, following the downgrade of United States credit rating last week. AFP
The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 08, 2011 in Washington DC. Later today the Federal reserves monetary policy setting committee will release a statement, following the downgrade of United States credit rating last week. AFP

Citigroup said on Wednesday it expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in December after US consumer inflation data for September came in significantly above expectations.

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The brokerage had been the lone holdout, forecasting no further Fed rate moves this year, even as financial markets largely anticipated a December hike.

Citi said it expects the Fed to hold policy rates steady after a widely expected December rate increase, with markets pricing in a roughly 94 percent probability of a hike in the month. Citi does not expect rate cuts to begin until June 2027.

Data showed September consumer inflation accelerated on surging gasoline costs and price pressures had expanded beyond energy, raising concerns that underlying inflation could remain sticky.

Rate futures tied to the Fed's policy rate implied a 47.1 percent chance of a rate hike at the central bank's October 27 to 28 meeting, up from roughly 22 percent before the inflation data was released, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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