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FINANCE

Citi alumni dinner gathers business leaders, BCT ex-CEO receives award

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Aveline San (right 1) joined former Citi leaders and Distinguished Alumni Award recipients Weber Lo (left 1), Antony Leung (left 2), Peter Wong (right 3), Sunny Cheung (right 2), and this year's awardee Lau Ka-shi (left 3) in celebrating Citi's enduring legacy of leadership and talent development. CITI
Aveline San (right 1) joined former Citi leaders and Distinguished Alumni Award recipients Weber Lo (left 1), Antony Leung (left 2), Peter Wong (right 3), Sunny Cheung (right 2), and this year's awardee Lau Ka-shi (left 3) in celebrating Citi's enduring legacy of leadership and talent development. CITI

Citi Hong Kong recently hosted its annual Citi Alumni Dinner, bringing together business leaders, alumni, and members of its current leadership team to celebrate Citi's longstanding role in nurturing financial talent and supporting the ongoing development of Hong Kong's financial industry.

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During the event, Lau Ka-shi, former chief executive of pension fund provider BCT Group, received the Citi Distinguished Alumni Award in recognition of her achievements and contributions to financial services, corporate governance, and community service in Hong Kong.

Currently the chair of the Hong Kong Trustees' Association and with a number of public appointments, Lau has played an important role in advancing Hong Kong's retirement protection scheme, Citi said, adding that her work in corporate governance, financial well-being, and the continued development of Hong Kong as an international financial center has earned wide recognition across the industry.

The Citi Alumni Program not only strengthens ties among former colleagues, but also serves as a platform for preserving Citi's values and culture, the bank said.

Many Citibankers have gone on to assume influential positions across Hong Kong and international financial markets, said Aveline San Pau-len, CEO and head of banking for Citi Hong Kong.

Often referred to as the "Shaolin Temple" of Hong Kong's financial sector for its track record of developing industry leaders, Citi has nurtured generations of talent who have gone on to shape the local and global financial markets, the lender noted.

Guests at the dinner included former Financial Secretary Antony Leung Kam-chung and former CEO of Hang Lung (0010) and Hang Lung Properties (0101) Weber Lo Wai-pak, both former leaders of Citi Hong Kong.

Former Citi senior executives Peter Wong Tung-shun, chair of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Sunny Cheung Yiu-tong, Shanghai Commercial Bank CEO, also joined the dinner, highlighting Citi's enduring talent network and long-standing contribution to Hong Kong's financial development.

 

CitialumnidinnerPeter Wongaward

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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