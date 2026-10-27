Citi’s Wealth Symposium 2026 stresses portfolio resilience amid AI frenzy

From geopolitical developments and shifting market expectations to advances in technology and artificial intelligence, global business leaders highlighted how investors can participate in long-term structural trends through AI at Citi’s Wealth Symposium 2026 in Hong Kong in early October.

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Reflecting the ongoing focus on connecting clients with global perspectives, investment expertise, and timely market insights, the symposium, held at The Henderson, gathered investment professionals, market strategists, and business leaders from Citi Wealth, Allianz, Amundi, Blackstone Real Estate, Fenghe Asia, and Wellington Management.

Amid geopolitical shifts, evolving market expectations, and rapid technological change, speakers stressed the importance of looking beyond individual themes and building resilient, diversified portfolios across market cycles, while exploring how investors can capture long-term structural trends, such as AI, with discipline.

"In a world defined by constant change, diversification remains one of the most important foundations of successful investing,” said Vicky Kong, head of wealth for Asia North and Australia at Citi.

Kong noted that the most successful investors are not those who chase every trend, but those who build resilient portfolios that can withstand change and grow over time.

Hong Kong remains an important gateway for investors seeking global opportunities and perspectives as a leading international wealth center, she added.

The program featured discussions on the evolving global investment landscape, opportunities emerging from Asia's next generation of growth companies, and the implications of AI across both public and private markets.

