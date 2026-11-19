Australian employment fell for a second straight month in October and the jobless rate climbed to a five-year high of 4.9 percent, a surprisingly soft result that bolstered the case that interest rates have peaked and the next move will be down.

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Markets are no longer pricing in another Reserve Bank of Australia rate rise after five increases this year took the cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85 percent, and are pricing in lower rates in the second half of next year.

Around 46 basis points of easing is priced in by the end of 2027, double what had been priced in before Thursday's data. 0#AUDIRPR

That shift hit the already pressured Australian dollar, which was down 0.5 percent as it plumbed another 10-month low of US$0.6680. Three-year government bond futures rallied 15 ticks to 95.41, the highest since late August.

"With risks to both the RBA's unemployment and inflation forecasts now skewed softer, we expect the bank to hold the cash rate at 4.85 percent until Q327, when it can begin moving back toward neutral," analysts at Citi Australia said in a report.

"The risk for another hike still exists, but with the labour market weakening, we see the bar getting higher."

CLEAR SLOWDOWN IN LABOUR MARKET

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said employment fell by 43,500 in October from September, when it dropped a revised 36,400, the biggest two-month total for job losses in five years. The October fall, which was driven mostly by part-time jobs, was well below analysts' forecast for a rise of around 25,000.

The jobless rate climbed to 4.9 percent, the highest since October 2021, from 4.7 percent a month ago, reaching a level the RBA had not expected to see until the end of next year. Economists had expected a steady jobless rate.

"After months in which the impact of higher interest rates was most visible in housing, confidence and other interest-rate-sensitive sectors, the slowdown is now showing up clearly in the labor market," said Krishna Bhimavarapu, an economist at State Street Investment Management.

"Today's report strengthens the case that policy is gaining traction, labor market rebalancing is underway, and the hurdle for another near-term rate increase has risen materially."

Anecdotal evidence of a broader rise in layoffs is building, and the RBA board members who voted against a hike this month had flagged the risk the economy was facing a sharper-than-expected downturn.

Retailer David Jones will cut about 1,500 jobs after its collapse into administration, a union said on Wednesday, joining a string of job losses at Australian firms as the economy slows.

Thursday's data also showed the participation rate dipped to 66.6 percent, from 66.8 percent, while hours worked fell 0.2 percent. Youth unemployment — for people aged 15 to 24 — rose to 11.3 percent in October, from 11.1 percent, the highest in five years.

Reuters



