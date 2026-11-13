logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US Treasury chief says Fed should not hike rates over energy shock tied to Iran war

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Federal Reserve should have an open mind and not hike rates because of an "energy supply shock" tied to the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I think the Fed should understand that this is an energy supply shock," while the underlying US economy is very strong, Bessent said in an interview on CNBC.

"So I think that to hike too much into an energy supply shock when it's coming down, these are very noisy numbers," he said. "You know, the Fed's supposed to look into the future, not look in the rearview mirror."

A stronger-than-expected US jobs report last week bolstered the case for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which had lost some momentum amid a post-election stock market selloff and growing fears that weaker AI-driven demand could undercut the economy.

The US central bank left its policy rate on hold last month, with Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh saying policymakers would be watching for data to help decide whether more monetary policy tightening would be needed.

"I'm not going to tell the Fed what to do. I am going to say they should have an open mind," Bessent said.

The Fed did three rate cuts over the same period last year, he noted.

"And now to reverse just based on an energy supply shock, a reversal in a dramatic way isn't something that I would do if I were on the Fed. But I'm not on the Fed."

Reuters

US Treasury SecretaryScott Bessentratehikeenergy supply shockIran war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A view of the US Capitol ahead of a procedural vote related to the potential impeachment of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS
Goldman adds another rate hike to Fed outlook after hot inflation data
FINANCE
11-11-2026 21:16 HKT
Scott Bessent (REUTERS)
US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, sources say
WORLD
11-11-2026 21:01 HKT
US and China should stay clear-eyed on AI cooperation and competition, Bessent says
FINANCE
11-11-2026 10:19 HKT
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Bank of Japan debated need for faster rate hikes, October summary shows
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:36 HKT
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come
FINANCE
05-11-2026 20:27 HKT
People in the discount supermarket Penny, in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2023. REUTERS
ECB rate hike looks nearly certain after inflation rises to three-year high
FINANCE
04-11-2026 20:09 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
BOJ declares victory in hitting price target, signals near-term hikes
FINANCE
30-10-2026 12:55 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
ECB keeps rates unchanged but points to mounting inflation risk
FINANCE
29-10-2026 21:21 HKT
Gold drops 1 percent as markets assess Fed signals, await US inflation data
FINANCE
29-10-2026 15:42 HKT
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong major lenders keep prime rate unchanged
FINANCE
29-10-2026 14:49 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.