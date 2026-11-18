Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank should continue raising interest rates, while stressing the need to anchor underlying inflation around its 2 percent target.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking in parliament, Ueda said it was important to see underlying inflation anchored around 2 percent over time and conduct monetary policy appropriately to ensure that this could be achieved.

"Given that financial conditions are still accommodative, it would be appropriate to continue raising the policy rate and adjust the degree of monetary easing in line with developments in the economy, prices and financial conditions," Ueda said.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady at 1.25 percent at its October 30 meeting but declared victory in its 14-year battle to hit its price target and stressed its policy had entered a new phase focused on avoiding an inflation overshoot, reinforcing its hawkish bias.

Ueda said the planned consumption tax cut on food would likely support economic growth by boosting households' real purchasing power, though the size of the impact would depend on factors such as companies' pricing behaviour and consumer sentiment.

Once the details of the measure are finalised, the central bank will assess its impact on underlying inflation and reflect that analysis in future policy decisions, he added.

Asked about the possibility of emergency bond-buying operations, Ueda said the BOJ would make a comprehensive assessment based on conditions at the time, including whether serious disruptions to market functioning had emerged and required a policy response.

He also cautioned against using such operations to contain long-term yields, saying the move could prove counterproductive if markets perceive the BOJ as helping finance government spending. "In that case, long-term interest rates could become even more volatile," he said.

Reuters



