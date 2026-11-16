Hawkish BOJ policymaker Takata calls for swift hike in rates to 'good' position

The Bank of Japan must raise its policy rate to a "good" position at an early stage and focus on addressing mounting inflation risks, its hawkish board member Hajime Takata said, signalling the chance of a hike as soon as December.

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Further rate hikes are also needed to prevent Japan's still low real borrowing costs from weakening the yen and accelerating inflation through higher import costs, said Takata, who proposed unsuccessfully to raise interest rates to 1.5 percent last month.

"I believe the bank needs to conduct rate hikes nimbly after gauging the degree of accommodation in domestic financial conditions, in addition to examining developments overseas," he said in a speech on Monday.

Takata also said he expects AI investment to "remain solid overall" despite the stock market turbulence in early November, a sign he is unwavering in his preference for higher rates despite the recent market rout.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady at 1.25 percent last month but declared victory in its 14-year battle to hit its price target and stressed its policy has entered a new phase focused on avoiding an inflation overshoot, reinforcing its hawkish bias.

While the central bank has a history of pausing in times of market turbulence, many investors expect the BOJ to raise its policy rate to 1.5 percent in December or January next year as firms continue to steadily pass on rising costs.

With underlying inflation having reached 2 percent, the BOJ must move its policy rate sufficiently close to levels deemed neutral to the economy, Takata said, warning that price pressures could intensify in coming months and push inflation above its target.

"The BOJ must thus shift its stance away from encouraging a rise in underlying inflation, towards demonstrating to markets its determination to prevent upward deviations in prices," he said.

SEEKING 'GOOD POSITION'

BOJ staff calculations place Japan's nominal neutral rate, which neither heats up nor slows the economy, at between 1.1 percent and 2.5 percent, offering a rough guide on how far policymakers could lift borrowing costs.

"It's necessary to place the BOJ's policy rate at an early stage in what I would call a 'good' position - that is, a level near the median of the estimated neutral rate range," Takata said.

Doing so would allow the BOJ to more nimbly respond to changing economic and price environments through hikes and cuts to its policy rate, he added.

With stubbornly high energy costs and rising import prices from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised rates in September after delivering a hike in June - a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes in 2024 and 2025.

Takata said Japan's neutral rate may deviate upward from current market estimates depending on overseas developments.

Given such uncertainty on where Japan's neutral rate lies, the BOJ must not be bound by particular intervals or ranges in which it raises interest rates, he added.

He also said financial conditions remain accommodative with the projected timing of past rate hikes weighing on the economy "still some way off."

The remarks highlight a gap between hawks on the nine-member board like Takata and Naoki Tamura who favour steady rate hikes, and two doves appointed by premier Sanae Takaichi who dissented to the September rate hike.

Markets are focusing on Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech and news briefing on November 30 for clues on the pace and timing of further rate hikes.

Reuters