logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Philippines, Australia sign defence pact with eye on China

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown at a signing ceremony for the Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, in Manila, Philippines, November 15, 2026. (Reuters)
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown at a signing ceremony for the Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, in Manila, Philippines, November 15, 2026. (Reuters)

The Philippines and Australia signed a defence cooperation arrangement on Sunday that Manila said would lower bureaucratic hurdles to joint military activities, as the two countries further deepen security ties.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the arrangement would streamline implementation of the bilateral Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, or SOVFA, by simplifying coordination procedures.

"Rather than 100 steps to do a single thing, it will just now take 10," Teodoro told reporters, describing the deal as an "anti-red tape measure" for implementing SOVFA.

He said the arrangement would pave the way for closer cooperation involving maritime, air and land forces, as well as humanitarian and disaster response, and would bolster the Philippines' "credible deterrence posture" including in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has been broadening its network of security ties while complementing a long-standing alliance with its treaty partner, the United States, in the face of what it describes as China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea, where countries have overlapping maritime claims.

Australia has consistently supported Manila's position on the strategic waterway, backing a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal that China's sweeping claims have no basis under international law, a decision Beijing rejects.

Beijing maintains that its actions in the South China Sea have been lawful and professional. It routinely opposes Manila's joint military activities with its allied partners, saying such drills heighten tensions in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing of the defence pact in Manila, where he is attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He said the agreement would enhance maritime awareness and information sharing and increase strategic dialogue, training, interoperability and defence infrastructure development.

Albanese announced additional Australian investment in maritime domain awareness, including drone technology, equipment and training aimed at improving detection of maritime and cybersecurity threats.

(Reuters)

AustraliaPhilippines

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Pasay City, Philippines, November 15, 2026. (Reuters)
ASEAN reaffirms engagement with Myanmar, seeks to advance peace plan
WORLD
20 mins ago
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves a press conference following a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila on November 14, 2026, ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Canada's Carney touts Philippine trade deal on Asia tour
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Apollo Quiboloy (C), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila on October 23, 2024, over accusation charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.
Philippine court takes step towards preacher's US extradition
CHINA
14-11-2026 14:52 HKT
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Australia's spy agency, federal police hit by Microsoft outage
WORLD
13-11-2026 14:43 HKT
The entrance of a building in the Central Business District which holds the virtual offices of Megaspeed in Sydney, Australia, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal
WORLD
12-11-2026 16:28 HKT
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
China's premier to visit Thailand, attend summit in the Philippines
CHINA
11-11-2026 16:25 HKT
OpenAI logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia to mandate AI breach reporting, create regulator after OpenAI breach
WORLD
10-11-2026 12:58 HKT
A drone view shows an orangutan hanging from a tree in a palm-oil plantation affected by wildfires before being rescued in Laman Satong village, Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Victor Fidelis Sentosa/File Photo
Australia to join Indonesia's wildfire waterbombing operations
WORLD
05-11-2026 19:06 HKT
A girl uses her mobile phone in Sydney, Australia, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia social media teen ban a 'modest' step, says government in top court challenge
WORLD
04-11-2026 14:16 HKT
An ibis bird perches next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's central bank lifts rates to 18-year high, split vote points to pause ahead
FINANCE
03-11-2026 14:26 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
18 hours ago
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.