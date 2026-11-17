Australia said on Tuesday it will require tourists on working holiday visas to complete extra work in rural areas, as the government attempts to balance a reduction in migration with a shortage of labour in its farming and hospitality sectors.

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Australia's Working Holiday Maker program — a popular rite of passage for young people from more than a dozen countries — will now require applicants to complete four months of rural work to remain in the country for a second year, up from the current three months.

"Working holiday makers make an important contribution to our economy, especially in agriculture, tourism and hospitality and in regional Australia," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

"But when demand grows too fast, the government needs the tools to manage the program properly."

Rural employers in Australia are heavily reliant on backpackers to fill seasonal roles.

Under the program for 18-to-35-year-olds, Australia grants a one-year working holiday visa, extendable for a second and third year if the backpackers undertake regional work.

Backpackers typically work as nannies, waiters and in farming, among other retail and hospitality jobs.

Under a 2021 carve-out agreed by previous governments in both countries, the rural work rules do not apply to UK backpackers, which has led to a surge of British arrivals in Australia and a shortage of workers in regional areas.

Australia has already announced curbs on foreign students bringing partners and children to accompany them while they study and a ballot system for backpackers, amid growing debate in the country over high migration levels.

Reuters