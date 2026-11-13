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WORLD

Australia's spy agency, federal police hit by Microsoft outage

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Australia's spy agency and federal police were among organisations caught up in an outage of Microsoft programmes on Friday, with the government triggering an agreement to ensure priority restoration of services.

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  • Users worldwide have been unable to access services for hours, including Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams

  • At a news conference, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed their organisations have been affected

  • Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft told him it did not believe the outage was caused by a cyber attack

  • The government has activated an agreement to ensure Australia gets prioritised in restoring services, Burke said

  • "There is good security work that is done with Microsoft as a business and when it came to the formal cyber agreements which I've signed on behalf of Australia, the first of those was with Microsoft," Burke said at the news conference

  • "That agreement has in fact been activated today to make sure that we get appropriate prioritisation of Australian interests in this"

Reuters

Australiaspy agencyfederal policeMicrosoftoutage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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