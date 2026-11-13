Hong Kong raises 2026 real GDP growth forecast to 4.8%, strong growth momentum in Q4

The government has raised its 2026 full-year real GDP growth forecast to 4.8 percent from the previous 3.5–4.5 percent range in the August review, noting that overall inflation should stay moderate as other price pressures are expected to remain largely contained.

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The forecasts for the underlying and headline consumer price inflation rates for 2026 are revised down to 1.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, from 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent in the August round of review.

Government economist Irina Fan said consumer price inflation has so far been lower than expected, reflecting slower-than-anticipated pass-through of higher international oil prices to fuel-related items, aided by earlier government fuel subsidies. Although oil prices eased after the US midterm elections, geopolitical uncertainty persists, and the earlier oil-price increases are likely to continue feeding through into 2027.

Looking ahead, Fan said the Hong Kong economy is poised for a strong full-year performance, supported by robust global AI investment and related trade. She also acknowledged that real GDP grew 5.1 percent year on year in the third quarter, the fastest pace in the past five years.

Entering the fourth quarter, she said incoming data pointed to sustained growth momentum, with exports of services expected to benefit from continued growth in visitor arrivals and steady demand for cross-boundary financial and business services.

Domestic demand is expected to remain resilient, supported by rising labor earnings, solid consumer sentiment and continued private sector investment.

Fan noted that although the US midterm election results have raised hopes of de-escalation, the external environment still contains uncertainties, including prolonged geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could intensify global inflationary pressures and affect major central banks' monetary policy paths.

The market should also closely monitor the potential resurgence of trade tensions, rising sovereign bond yields in major advanced economies amid high public debt, and a possible market correction if expectations for AI prove too optimistic.

Key indexes to watch include: