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FINANCE

Week ahead on the markets: Nvidia results, APEC, and US retail sales

FINANCE
42 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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A logo of Nvidia is picture before the Nvidia/Japan AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. AFP
A logo of Nvidia is picture before the Nvidia/Japan AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. AFP

Earnings preview:

NVIDIA

Nvidia will report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, after its market capitalization was whipped out of US$1.9 trillion to US$3.9 trillion as of Friday, following the resignation of former chief executive Jensen Huang amid revelations of extramarital affairs.

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Analysts forecast the chip giant's earnings growth will reach 90 percent on revenue to US$109 billion (HK$850.2 billion) for the company’s fiscal third quarter, according to LSEG data.

CHINESE TECH GIANTS

A batch of Chinese tech giants will release their latest results in the coming week, including Tencent (0700), Baidu (9888), Alibaba (9988), JD.com (9618), Kuaishou Technology (1024), NetEase (9999), and Lenovo (0992).

 

Financial events: 

APEC

Twelve leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies will attend the APEC CEO Summit 2026, which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Shenzhen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with leaders from APEC economies Australia, Canada, Chile, China's Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam, will attend the summit, while representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies will also participate in the event.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is set for Wednesday and Thursday.

 

Economic data: 

US

Tuesday's US retail sales figures will be the focus for the market. The data will offer a read on whether inflation is still building – potentially paving the way for the Federal Reserve to hike rates.

US consumer prices grew more than forecast in October, up 0.4 percent, leading investors to bet on further Fed rate hikes in coming months.

CHINA

China will release the October industrial output, retail sales, fixed asset investment data and the unemployment rate on Monday. 

The market estimated that China's industrial output in October will slow from the 5.5 percent increase recorded a month prior to 5.3 percent, while retail sales are expected to log a 0.8 percent growth in October, compared with the 1.1 percent increase in September.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong consumer price index figures for October will be released on Friday, after logging a 1.9 percent rise a month ago.

NvidiaAPECinflationCPIretail sales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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