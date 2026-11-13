Cerebras shares surge as surprise profit, forecast raise ease AI spending worries

Cerebras Systems' shares gained more than 14 percent in premarket trading on Friday, after the chipmaker raised its annual sales forecast and posted a surprise profit, indicating momentum in its challenge to Nvidia in the AI chip market.
The gains, if they hold, would add over US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) to Cerebras' market value, as the upbeat forecast helped offset concerns over heavy AI spending and the uncertainty triggered by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation.
- As of Thursday's close, Cerebras' shares were down 47.2 percent from their May IPO price of US$185 apiece
- Cerebras now expects 2026 adjusted revenue of US$940 million to US$960 million, up from its previous forecast of US$880 million to US$890 million
- Analysts, on average, expected sales of US$887.04 million for the period, according to data compiled by LSEG
- The chipmaker reiterated plans to triple revenue in 2027, and said it has signed a cloud deal with Microsoft, with details to be shared next year
- On the earnings call, CEO Andrew Feldman said delivery delays under Cerebras' US$20 billion multi-year OpenAI deal stemmed from industry-wide shortages of land and power, rather than chip manufacturing constraints
- Its adjusted cloud and services revenue, which reflects the OpenAI deal, more than tripled to US$144.9 million for the third quarter
- Adjusted profit came in at US$29.82 million, compared with an adjusted loss of US$10.86 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting an adjusted loss of US$38.4 million
Reuters