Baidu third-quarter revenue slips 1 percent, meets market estimates

China's Baidu (9888) on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with market estimates as strong demand for its AI cloud computing services was offset by weakness in its core advertising division.

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US-listed Baidu shares were down more than 1 percent in premarket trade.

Baidu has been spending heavily to expand in cloud computing as enterprise spending on artificial intelligence has boosted demand. That spending helped boost revenue at Baidu's AI-linked business segment by 37 percent to 13.2 billion yuan (US$1.98 billion).

AI cloud infrastructure revenue alone surged 94 percent to 8.2 billion yuan in the quarter ended September 30.

But investors worry that Baidu is falling behind AI rivals such as e-commerce leader Alibaba (9988) and startups like DeepSeek and Moonshot due to the lack of major upgrades to its Ernie AI model.

Baidu previewed its Ernie 5.5 Flash model this month, touting its capabilities in coding, 3D modelling and content creation. However, the preview was met with a far more muted public response than with previous Ernie iterations.

Still, performance in AI-related services has helped make up for slowing demand in Baidu's staple online advertising business, where advertisers have tightened budgets amid weak consumer spending in a sluggish economy.

Baidu's online marketing services revenue slid 22 percent to 11.9 billion yuan in the quarter.

The internet search major reported July-September revenue of 30.81 billion yuan (US$4.62 billion), versus the 30.86 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Reuters