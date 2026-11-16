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FINANCE

SK Hynix to spend US$1 billion over five years to support chip suppliers

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS

South Korea's SK Hynix said on Monday it plans to spend 1.4 trillion won (US$1.05 billion) over the next five years to support domestic suppliers of semiconductor materials, parts and equipment, aiming to strengthen its supply chain as competition intensifies in the AI chip market.

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The chipmaker also outlined plans for a jointly funded 874.6 billion won testing facility at its semiconductor complex in Yongin, south of Seoul, where smaller suppliers will be able to test products under conditions similar to those on commercial chip production lines.

Here are some details:

  • SK Hynix said its supplier support programme covers four stages - research and development, testing, mass production and sales. It aims to help smaller companies overcome financing and technology hurdles.
  • The testing facility, named Trinity Fab, is a partnership between SK Hynix, the central government and local governments. It is scheduled to open in May 2027. SK Hynix will contribute 443.2 billion won, the central government 373.6 billion won and local governments 57.7 billion won, according to the company.
  • The facility will be housed within the first chip plant at SK Hynix's Yongin semiconductor cluster, 40 km (25 miles) south of Seoul, where the company plans to invest 600 trillion won to build four chip fabrication plants.
  • It will include a 3,305-square-metre (3,953-square-yard) cleanroom and equipment for processes including lithography, etching, deposition and inspection. Suppliers will be able to evaluate materials and equipment using 12-inch wafers before deploying them on production lines.
  • SK Hynix said the shared facility would help small suppliers reduce testing costs and shorten the time needed to bring products to market. It will be run by an independent non-profit foundation to protect intellectual property and commercially sensitive information.
  • Under its research support programme, SK Hynix will provide up to 50 percent of initial development costs in advance and compensate suppliers for work undertaken even if a project fails to meet its targets.
  • SK Hynix and financial institutions will also provide 2 trillion won in financing backed by the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, while other programmes offer low-interest loans and technical consulting to suppliers, including smaller subcontractors.

Reuters


 

SK HynixchipsuppliersAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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