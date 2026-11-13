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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Malaysia says probing Megaspeed subsidiary over possible AI chip diversion

WORLD
26 mins ago
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Photo by TARYN NG / AFP The logo of data center company Megaspeed International is pictured at its office in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore on November 10, 2026.
Photo by TARYN NG / AFP The logo of data center company Megaspeed International is pictured at its office in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore on November 10, 2026.

Malaysia said Friday it was investigating a local subsidiary of Megaspeed International over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to other countries, widening a scandal involving US chip giant Nvidia.

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"MITI is therefore working with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to determine whether any of the chips brought into Malaysia have since been reexported to other countries, and whether such reexports were carried out in accordance with the law," the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry said in a statement which said that the subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, "has never been cleared".

AFP

MalaysiaMegaspeedsubsidiaryAIchip diversion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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