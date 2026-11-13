Malaysia says probing Megaspeed subsidiary over possible AI chip diversion

Malaysia said Friday it was investigating a local subsidiary of Megaspeed International over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to other countries, widening a scandal involving US chip giant Nvidia.

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"MITI is therefore working with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to determine whether any of the chips brought into Malaysia have since been reexported to other countries, and whether such reexports were carried out in accordance with the law," the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry said in a statement which said that the subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, "has never been cleared".

AFP