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FINANCE

Anthropic's IPO is about six times oversubscribed, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
58 mins ago
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Anthropic logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS

Anthropic's initial public offering has drawn about six times the orders for the shares available for what could be the largest first-time share sale, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

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Bankers told prospective investors that Anthropic will prioritize its existing backers, leaving some would-be buyers with smaller allocations than expected, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the IPO, including the demand for shares, could change, according to the report. Anthropic could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

Anthropic's initial public offering will value the Claude chatbot creator at up to US$1.4 trillion (HK$10.92 trillion), slightly below some investor expectations, setting up a key test of Wall Street's confidence in the artificial intelligence boom.

The AI lab and some of its existing shareholders are aiming to raise up to US$64.4 billion in the IPO by selling 825 million shares priced between US$70 and US$78 each. Shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on November 19 under the symbol "ANT."

Reuters

AnthropicIPOAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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