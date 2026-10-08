Hang Seng Index drops to three-month low on fin, tech selloffs, A shares fall after holiday

Hong Kong stocks tumbled to their lowest level in three months on Thursday as financial and tech selloffs accelerated amid rising bond yields.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 344 points, or 1.4 percent, to 23,785 points at the close.

Financial heavyweights HSBC (0005) and BOC Hong Kong (2388) both slumped nearly 5 percent.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down 2.9 percent to 4,073 points. Tencent (0700) dropped 2 percent following a report that the tech giant is mulling a US$5 billion bond sale for AI.

The market turnover more than doubled to HK$207 billion, as mainland investors returned from a week-long holiday.

In the A-share market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.8 percent to 3,811 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index declined 2.1 percent to 12,620 points.