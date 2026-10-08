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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index drops to three-month low on fin, tech selloffs, A shares fall after holiday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks tumbled to their lowest level in three months on Thursday as financial and tech selloffs accelerated amid rising bond yields. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 344 points, or 1.4 percent, to 23,785 points at the close.

Financial heavyweights HSBC (0005) and BOC Hong Kong (2388) both slumped nearly 5 percent.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down 2.9 percent to 4,073 points. Tencent (0700) dropped 2 percent following a report that the tech giant is mulling a US$5 billion bond sale for AI. 

The market turnover more than doubled to HK$207 billion, as mainland investors returned from a week-long holiday. 

In the A-share market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.8 percent to 3,811 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index declined 2.1 percent to 12,620 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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