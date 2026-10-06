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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index closes 1 percent higher on Tuesday

FINANCE
16 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks rose 1 percent on Tuesday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed over 300 points at one point before closing 240 points higher at 24,280 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was also up 1 percent to 4,223 points. Shares of Z.ai (2513) surged 7.6 percent while Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) lept 1.2 and 2.7 percent, respectively. 

The market turnover was HK$98.3 billion due to a lack of capital flows from the mainland. 

The mainland markets remain shut until Thursday for the National Day holidays.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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