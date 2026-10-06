Hang Seng Index closes 1 percent higher on Tuesday

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Hong Kong stocks rose 1 percent on Tuesday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed over 300 points at one point before closing 240 points higher at 24,280 points.
The Hang Seng Tech Index was also up 1 percent to 4,223 points. Shares of Z.ai (2513) surged 7.6 percent while Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) lept 1.2 and 2.7 percent, respectively.
The market turnover was HK$98.3 billion due to a lack of capital flows from the mainland.
The mainland markets remain shut until Thursday for the National Day holidays.