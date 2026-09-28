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FINANCE

ESWIN is set to be HK's first listed RISC-V open-source chip firm by raising up to $2.5 bln

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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ESWIN's headquarter in Beijing. ESWIN
ESWIN's headquarter in Beijing. ESWIN

Beijing ESWIN Technology, a computer chip and silicon materials designer, began its bookbuilding for a Hong Kong listing on Monday, striving to become Hong Kong’s first listed RISC-V open-source chip company.

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ESWIN plans to offer 1.57 billion H shares, raising at up to HK$2.5 billion. The offer price is between HK$1.48 and HK$1.59. Each board lot of 2,000 shares requires an entry fee of HK$3,212.

The company designs specialized RISC-V integrated circuits used in processors. Its chips power smart home appliances, office equipment, automotive display systems, and artificial intelligence edge devices.

It aims to raise the fund for the development of human-computer interaction, multimedia processing chip products, interconnect and computing chip products, as well as the enhancement of software and hardware technology platform capabilities, potential strategic mergers and acquisitions, and related purposes.
 

ESWINRISC-VchipHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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