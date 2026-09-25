Hong Kong stocks open lower

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Friday amid rising oil prices and a global selloff in the bond market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 237 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,523 points.

The tech gauge dropped 0.99 percent to 4,318.

Tech giants weighed on the market. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) retreated 2.3 percent and 1 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) and JD.com (9618) went down 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent.

Chipmakers delivered mixed performance. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rose 0.7 percent, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) inched down 0.2 percent.

CTF Services (0659) jumped over 3 percent after posting robust growth in net profit.