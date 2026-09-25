logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open lower

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Friday amid rising oil prices and a global selloff in the bond market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 237 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,523 points.

The tech gauge dropped 0.99 percent to 4,318.

Tech giants weighed on the market. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) retreated 2.3 percent and 1 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) and JD.com (9618) went down 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent.

Chipmakers delivered mixed performance. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rose 0.7 percent, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) inched down 0.2 percent.

CTF Services (0659) jumped over 3 percent after posting robust growth in net profit.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower as oil gains on Mideast uncertainty, eyes on Trump-Xi talks
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Bain-backed renewable fuel maker EcoCeres targets US$1 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
14 hours ago
China's August net gold imports via Hong Kong rise 4 percent month-on-month
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Over 3,800 restaurants launch National Day dining deals, expanded from street markets to five-star hotels
NEWS
15 hours ago
HK workers get 2.8pc pay rise but real wages lag behind inflation
NEWS
17 hours ago
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
HK August exports climb by 53pc, imports up 60pc
FINANCE
18 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close subdued amid Trump-Xi summit
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Hong Kong ranks second globally for ultra-luxury home sales in Q2: Knight Frank
PROPERTY
18 hours ago
HKEX
Deloitte lifts HK IPO forecast this year to at least $480 bln, eyeing record since 2010
FINANCE
19 hours ago
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
China plans to add two onshore interest-rate derivatives for Swap Connect: Bloomberg
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
13 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Background of Yuen Long dog attack victim revealed and late-night cycling explained
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.