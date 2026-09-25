logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Anthropic seeks 50.1pc voting control for co-founders ahead of IPO, The Information reports

FINANCE
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Anthropic logo in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic logo in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Anthropic is asking shareholders to approve a new corporate structure that would award chief executive Dario Amodei and his six co-founders a combined 50.1 percent of voting power, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the planning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new arrangement, which emulates a founder-control structure at Palantir, would award the co-founders a special class of shares giving them collective voting control in most corporate matters, and would apply as long as three of the seven co-founders retain a minimum number of shares in the company, according to the report.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

One significant exception to the founders' control is the election of the members on Anthropic's board, which has seven seats, one of which is currently vacant, according to the report.

The company is also planning to give employees a special class of stock that would serve as tie-breaker votes on some corporate issues, the report said.

Anthropic, which has been viewed for months as the leader in enterprise AI, is preparing for what could be one of the biggest IPOs on record.

The company could push its IPO to after the US midterm elections in November, with the poll not expected to have a major impact on the offering, Reuters reported earlier this month.

The Claude maker had raised US$65 billion (HK$507 billion) at a post-money valuation of US$965 billion in May.

Besides, Anthropic has committed to spending US$11.6 billion on cloud services from Akamai Technologies in its latest AI infrastructure deal, with the cloud company issuing a warrant that could give the AI lab a stake of up to 5 percent.

Under the seven-year contract, the warrant gives Anthropic the right to purchase Series B shares at US$111.33 each that converts into about 7.7 million shares of Akamai's common stock. Akamai shares jumped about 20 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

IPO-bound Anthropic has been aggressively expanding its computing power and securing the infrastructure needed to train and run increasingly powerful models, driving multibillion-dollar deals with cloud and data-center providers.

It agreed to spend US$45 billion to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus, Reuters reported last month.

"Despite growing concerns about potential adverse consequences of agentic AI, infrastructure investment will continue to expand to support increasingly compute-intensive agentic workloads," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.

The potential stake "can be seen as a vote of confidence in the durability of AI-driven cloud demand."

A portion of the warrant representing about 2 percent of Akamai's common stock outstanding is tied to Anthropic's US$11.6 billion commitment, while the remaining 3 percent would vest if the companies expand the agreement by up to another US$9 billion.

Akamai said the total capital expenditure related to the initial commitment is estimated to be about US$5.5 billion.

The deal adds to more than US$2.8 billion in multi-year cloud infrastructure commitments Akamai announced across its customer base this year.

The company expects no impact to its annual revenue forecast, and an increase of about US$1.7 billion in its 2026 capital spending to secure and pre-purchase components needed to support the agreement, including memory.

Separately, Akamai authorized electronics firm Jabil to purchase about US$1.7 billion worth of memory components under an existing services agreement.

Reuters and staff reporter

Anthropicvoting powerIPODario Amodei

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bain-backed renewable fuel maker EcoCeres targets US$1 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
14 hours ago
HKEX
Deloitte lifts HK IPO forecast this year to at least $480 bln, eyeing record since 2010
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei speaks during the keynote address at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
Anthropic touts AI-led biology discovery
WORLD
24-09-2026 10:07 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
China chipmaker CanSemi seeks to raise up to US$918.5 million in Shenzhen listing
FINANCE
23-09-2026 21:23 HKT
Beijing ESWIN Computing Technology.
ESWIN Computing Technology eyes US$300m HK IPO
FINANCE
23-09-2026 15:07 HKT
The Deepseek logo and a Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
DeepSeek and Moonshot AI face Beijing's probe over potential data leaks to Anthropic
INNOVATION
23-09-2026 11:27 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this picture illustration taken August 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic unveils Claude Opus 5.5
INNOVATION
23-09-2026 10:45 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's Ligent closes up 4.6pc in Hong Kong debut as AI demand draws investors
FINANCE
22-09-2026 17:25 HKT
Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP. A photo taken on January 2, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the Chat AI application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Anthropic, OpenAI call for Australia to relax ban on training of AI models
INNOVATION
22-09-2026 16:09 HKT
Shenzhen Camsense Technologies.
Shenzhen Camsense Technologies kicks off $682m HK IPO
FINANCE
22-09-2026 11:32 HKT
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
13 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Background of Yuen Long dog attack victim revealed and late-night cycling explained
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.